5 times Mahira Khan proved she is the queen of the screen

In Shehr-e-Zaat, the 2013 spiritual romance drama, the story revolved around Khan — who played Falak Sher Afgan, a beautiful day-dreamer and an only child to very rich parents. Falak is a student of fine arts who makes the sculpture of the man of her dreams and falls head over heels in love when she finds the breathing manifestation of it. This drama serial also ran in India in 2015.