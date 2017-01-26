Lose weight, the natural way – part 6

The art of losing habits is the key to weight loss. Habits are neural patterns or deep rooted patterns in the brain which are linked up to the sensory experiences of touch, taste, smell, sight and hearing. So our likes are based on what we see, hear, taste and so on, and they further become habits. They are patterns guided by the brain. When you try to change a habit forcefully by denying something you are used to, the brain cannot handle it. It’s a very threatening situation for the brain when it is challenged to make drastic changes. So as a mother weans a child in the process of growing up, we have to wean the brain off these habits through similar compassion, positivity and patience. You have to be happy while doing it otherwise you cannot succeed. You will end up feeling miserable and unable to sustain any change in the long term.