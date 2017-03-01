Wisconsin celebrates architect Frank Lloyd Wright’s 150th birthday

Racine is home to three Wright sites on the trail. The global headquarters of the SC Johnson Co. includes the Wright-designed administration building, known for tree-shaped columns supporting the structure’s Great Workroom, and a research tower where 7,000 glass tubes make up the windows. Tours, offered March through December, include a stop at a gallery with a rotating exhibit of Wright designs and artefacts. Also in Racine is Wingspread, on the shores of Lake Michigan, designed as a home for Herbert Fisk Johnson Jr., grandson of the founder of SC Johnson. The 14,000-square-foot house, now used as a conference centre, is shaped like a four-winged pinwheel and is regarded as a prime example of Wright’s Prairie Style. Tours are offered Wednesday-Sunday when conferences are not in session.