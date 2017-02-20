Travel deals around UAE and beyond

Al Wadi Desert, a Ritz-Carlton partner hotel in Ras Al Khaimah, has introduced the Experience Concierge personalised itineraries of recreation activities from adventure to relaxation: destination dining, activities highlighting desert life and Bedouin culture. Take informative tours and walking trails in the Heritage Forest in the reserve, or attend an interactive falcon show performed daily. Introduction to archery, a catch and release fishing activity at the waterhole and sunset camel trails in the desert are some of the many recreational activities. The more adventurous there is dune bashing, mountain trekking at the nearby Jebel Jais mountain with a sunset watch over the dunes and valley of Wadi Khadeija. Kids can be part of the Ritz Rangers and enjoy a mini-falconry class to interact with birds, learn the art of archery, or take a discovery walk with the activity officers to learn the mysteries of the desert. They also meet the resort’s resident owls and meet Ritz and Carlton, the two youngest baby owls hatched at the resort.