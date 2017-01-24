Review: Two days at The Ritz Carlton Bahrain

Property tour

The Ritz-Carlton features 23 private villas, each with its own private pool, private beach access and all other facilities. The venue also has a man-made lagoon, which guests can swim across to get to sunbeds placed along the shore. While the weather is chilly, many prefer the temperature controlled pools inside the hotel or the sea water jacuzzi in the ladies spa area. The tour took us a good half an hour which should give you a fair idea as to how vast the property is. A tip for brides-to-be, the Ritz regualrly hosts weddings and receptions, even doing special packages to make your planning easier. The best part of the tour were the flamingos, unofficial ambassadors of the Ritz hospitality.