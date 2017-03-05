A day spent perfectly at Sofitel the Palm

There are different pools for different needs. A kid’s pool with slides, a family pool where all are welcome, an adult pool and a couple more just spread out over the luxurious resort. My beach day partner-in-crime and I are craving a quiet day out, so we chose one with a waterfall in a quiet zone, where no loud noise was allowed. Perfect for reading and soaking up the sun rays. Each area is ringed by bougainvillea and palm trees.