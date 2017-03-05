Every day is mum's day this March at Bab Al Shams

Dubai: Thinking of how to pamper your mother this month?
Bab Al Shams Desert Resort & Spa has lined up two packages to fit mothers who lead either an active or leisurely lifestyle.
The Active Moms package is perfect for adventurous mothers who enjoy outdoor activities and seek a healthy and energetic lifestyle.
Set your mother up for a full day at the outdoor infinity pools nestled in the middle of Dubai desert, followed by lunch break at Al Forsan restaurant where she will enjoy an extensive international buffet with a great view of the gardens and the Dubai desert. She can then channel her inner sportsperson with an outdoor leisure activity, whether a game of archery, a session of fat biking or a bicycle session at the cycle track.
If your mother would like a more relaxed day, you can get her the Relaxed Mom package that includes a 50-minute traditional Balinese massage at the award-winning Satori Spa, full-day access to the outdoor infinity pools and a sumptous international lunch buffet at Al Forsan.
Relaxed Moms package: Available from Sunday to Thursday. Price: Dh600.
Active Mom package: Available from Sunday to Thursday. Price: Dh400. Telephone: 04 8096167. Email: Bas.Leisure@meydanhotels.com