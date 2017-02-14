Donald Trump’s Dubai golf club: 7 things to know

A selfie by the Burj Khalifa never gets old, and there’s now one more way of taking it. Structured around a cavernous barranca (a posh golf term for a dry ravine or ditch), the course has been designed by Rio Olympics course architect Gil Hanse, who was inspired by the first hole of the Old Course at St Andrews in Fife. Holes 6 and 7 bring the desert into play, and up on the par-4 Hole 8, past an impressive bunker and a potential blind second shot, is where you can spot the tallest building in the world, from what is itself one of the highest points on property.