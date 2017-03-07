‘Underground’ season 2 reflects on state of US

Jurnee Smollett-Bell, who plays a free former slave named Rosalee, took a break while shooting a courtroom scene to reflect on the likenesses between the mid-19th century and today. As the second season begins, Rosalee is attempting to free Noah, her lover, from prison with the help of white abolitionist lawyer John Hawkes.

“John and I are going at it. I’m frustrated, because he believes in the system,” she said of the scene. “He believes in this justice system, but I told him ‘It’s actually unjust when it comes to someone like us, someone of colour.’ Then, I took a pause and reflected on the fact that I could literally be saying this exact same line to someone today in real life. The wounds of slavery are still not healed. Our ancestors went through so many obstacles. Our show calls us to action, and shows how they pushed through.”