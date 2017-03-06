‘SNL’ imagines Jeff Sessions as Forrest Gump at the bus stop

A familiar face followed. It was SNL host Octavia Spencer, reprising her Oscar-winning role as Minny Jackson in The Help. After asking if Sessions was indeed the one whom Coretta Scott King wrote a letter about back in 1986, she introduced herself. “I’m Minny. You don’t know me. I’m from a different movie.” She then gave him a pie that was immediately familiar to anyone who has seen the 2011 film, adapted from the novel by Kathryn Stockett.