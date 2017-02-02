‘Santa Clarita Diet’ review: Surprisingly sweet

This is especially true of Olyphant, who seems at first to be swimming upstream against type, evoking a mildly depressed, somewhat fussy banality nothing in his body or person suggests comes naturally to him; both he and Barrymore, who uses her innate screwy likeability to good ends, employ a careful enunciation that underscores the tightness of lives soon to become necessarily reckless — even as their banter remains familiarly domestic, sometimes passive-aggressive, sometimes deeply affectionate. (She: “All I know is I’m getting hungry.” He: “You ate yesterday.” She: “Thank you, food police.”). That Joel is later allowed to broaden and deepen is structurally part of the point. “I refuse to be defined by the one time I murdered somebody,” he will say, and the show, adopting a minor theme, will let him.