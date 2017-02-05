Ricky Gervais back as David Brent from ‘The Office’

If I’d have done The Office and then given up, going back to it might look a little sad. But I did so many other things — I’ve done Extras, I’ve done four [stand-up] tours, I’ve done Flanimals, 10 movies. It wasn’t like I went crawling back to it. It was purely for me. If you worry about criticism, you should give up. If you’re worried about someone not liking it as much as something else you did, you shouldn’t be in this game. You are going to get criticised.