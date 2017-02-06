Melissa McCarthy is scathing as Sean Spicer on ‘SNL’

Dressed in a suit and armed with an adversarial attitude, she addressed the room full of reporters:

“Myself and the press have gotten off to a rocky start,” she said. “And when I say rocky start I mean it in the sense of Rocky the movie because I came out here to punch you in the face... I’d like to begin today by apologising on behalf of you, to me, for how you have treated me these last two weeks. And that apology is not accepted!”