Jason Momoa’s ‘Frontier’ review: A frothy look at the fur trade

He is especially concerned about Declan Harp (Jason Momoa, who made quite an impression as Khal Drogo in Game of Thrones and does so again here). Harp is a goliath who, as one of Benton’s aides puts it, is “half-Irish, half-native” and lives a shadowy existence in the woods, pestering the British with guerrilla tactics and hoping to form a trade alliance with the local Crees.