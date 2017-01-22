Jason Momoa braves new frontiers in new Netflix show

On Game of Thrones, [Drogo] doesn’t say much. So how do you convey him? There’s nothing in the script. So I said: “I have this idea. Is it OK to do [a dance] before the audition?” And they were like, “Oh, sure.” Then I did the Haka. It was challenging to do the audition afterward — I couldn’t stop my heart from beating. The first time I did it, they were very scared. But then they wanted me to come back in so they could put it on tape.

What's the trick to playing a nomadic horse-lord? You have to walk around like you're a king. I'm not the king in my own house. I have to wash the dishes and take out the trash and say "Yes, baby." I'm 6-foot-5, but I kind of walk around hunched over. I'm not like, "Hey, check me out." But Drogo had to have that posture. Most of your work is too violent for your kids to see. That's the tough part. That's why I'm really excited about Justice League. This summer, [my children] came out on my birthday and they put on the Batman cowl and Lola got to put on a Wonder Woman tiara. Me and my son got pictures on the Batmobile. I'm a big kid. It's pretty cool that Pops could make that happen. What speaks to you about playing Aquaman? Aquaman's mom's from Atlantis, and his dad's from Earth. It's something that I [relate to] growing up [half Hawaiian] in Iowa, raised by [a single mother]. Iowa is an amazing place. But I didn't have much race around me. I was definitely not like everyone there. I think it's really cool that he was raised by his mother and isn't really accepted in either world. There's a lot of people who can identify with that. A lot of people love [Aquaman], and a lot make fun of him. But let's see if they're still laughing when I'm done with it. When fans approach, do they have odd requests? They like it if I grab them by the throats or pretend I'm going to punch them in the face or act like they're choking me out. But you know what? I'm appreciative. We do our job, we leave, then a year and a half [later], people watch it and they may like it or they may not. But if they do, and they say, "You did a great job." It's like, "Thank you very much, and if you want me to choke you and your girlfriend out at the same time, and smile, sure." (Laughs.)

Jason Momoa’s ‘Frontier’ show review









