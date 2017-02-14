Hit TV shows and where they shoot

A throwback to the ’80s, Stranger Things swept viewers away into a nostalgic, supernatural world. The show was set in Hawkins, Indiana, but it was actually shot in a small town near Atlanta, Georgia, called Jackson (population of 5,000). A lot of those famed forest scenes, however, took place in Stone Mountain Park and Bellwood Quarry, the latter of which was also used for The Walking Dead and The Hunger Games.