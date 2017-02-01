Drew Barrymore talks Netflix’s ‘Santa Clarita Diet’

This company, Tinsley, did all the bodies, and they just knocked it out of the park. We would literally think that someone was sitting there, and it was the dummy version of them. There was a lot of blood and guts and I, uh, ooh, yeah, God, sorry — I just got the shivers because I thought of this one foot I had to bite into, and I hit a bone or a nail or something on my tooth, and that just made me have that fingernails on the blackboard moment. Yeah, I constantly had weird stuff in my mouth.