Wedding workshop: planning the party and picking the right dress

Barbaranne Heaton of House of Morai Bridal says: Picking the right dress for your special day can be a daunting and a frustrating task. However, it’s important to choose a dress that not only fits your budget but that also suits your body shape, personality and style. If you’re surrounded by friends it is easy to get carried away. Always keep your options open, if you find you are having to compromise due to not finding one to your taste then exploring the bespoke route could be an altogether better choice.