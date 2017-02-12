Uber launches V-Day live performance service

Here’s your chance to go off the beaten path this Valentine’s Day.
Uber has launched a service called UberSerenade, a live, in-person performance of a love song along with performances from entertainers such as Flamenco dancers, guitarists and saxophone players.
The service will cost you Dh50 and will require pre-booking. Available from 12pm to 4pm on February 14, the service extends to locations including Downtown, Business Bay, DIFC, Marina, Media City, Internet City and JLT.
To use the service, download the Uber app and select ‘UberSerenade’ on February 14th between 12pm and 4pm and enter your location.
A driver will call to confirm the name and location of the person that you want to serenade.