‘The Salesman’ film review: Emotionally complex

If Farhadi’s work has a governing theme, it might well be Renoir’s great, compassionate insight — memorably stated in his 1939 masterpiece, The Rules of the Game that “everyone has their reasons.” This is as true of Babak, who conveniently withholds his former tenant’s history when renting the apartment to Emad and Rana, as it is of their mostly unseen neighbours, whose gossip indirectly leads to the tragedy at hand. And it is surely true of the shamed tenant herself, whose face we never see, but whose possessions remain to bear defiant witness to her own unmistakable humanity.