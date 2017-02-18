‘Manchester by the Sea’ film review: Powerful and emotional

The call is from a hospital near Manchester: Older brother Joe has had a heart attack. As a flashback to the day Joe and his cantankerous family, including troubled wife Elise (a fine Gretchen Mol), were told about Joe having congestive heart disease underlines, this does not come as a complete surprise. Though he does not get to the hospital before Joe dies, Lee takes it upon himself to go up to Manchester to tell now 15-year-old high school student Patrick (an excellent Lucas Hedges) about his father’s death. With fractious behaviour clearly running in the family, Lee and self-involved teen Patrick no sooner see each other than they are at each other’s throats in a series of verbal encounters so hostile a bystander (a cameo by Lonergan himself) cracks, “Great parenting.”

A look at Joe’s will intensifies this relationship. In a carefully planned stratagem executed without so much as a hint to Lee, Joe has named his brother to be Patrick’s guardian, a scenario that shocks both uncle and nephew. With a fully engaged teenage life, including a band (amusingly named the Stentorians) and two girlfriends, Patrick point blank refuses to move down to Quincy with Lee. And Lee, it becomes clear as soon as he sets foot in Manchester, has a past that made him notorious in the town and would make returning anathema. That past involves his ex-wife, Randi, played by Michelle Williams in a performance that is exceptional even by her standards. Going toe-to-toe with Affleck, who slow burns with agonised, agonising intensity, Williams plays her handful of scenes with a level of fearlessness and raw vulnerability that will tear your heart out. At home with deep, almost operatic emotions and willing to join them to that persistent strain of unmistakable humour, Manchester by the Sea reaffirms Lonergan’s position as one of our most daring and perceptive writer-directors, determined to confront large questions about the pain life causes and the degree to which it is survivable, if it is survivable at all. You can’t ask more from a filmmaker, or a film, than that. Don’t miss it Manchester by the Sea releases in the UAE on February 23. More from Reviews ‘Running Shaadi’ film review

‘Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol’ film review

‘Fences’ film review: Crafted for ages

‘The Salesman’ film review: Emotionally complex









