‘Kong: Skull Island’ film review

An early set-piece shows the skyscraper-tall Kong go stir-crazy, swatting at a fleet of helicopters like they are flies, instantly pulverising the oncoming horde of soldiers against a fiery, orange sun. The rest of the film never quite matches up to the visual majesty of that scene and ends up, in vain, trying to emulate it in different scenarios using various creatures: from giant insects to flying dinosaur-like birds. Another failure of the movie is that none of the characters make any sort of impact; almost everyone is indispensable. Even Hiddleston, looking fine in his retro-themed wardrobe, could have been killed off without a squeak of complaint from the audience.