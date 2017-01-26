‘Kaabil’ movie review: archaic and regressive

Another jarring note was the swift courtship between Rohan and Sukanya. They barely know each other, but a few seconds into their date, Roshan takes the liberty of calling her ‘Su’. Such overfamiliarity may be a deal-breaker for many, but Su is ready to be swept off her feet. Even dialogues such as, ‘two dark worlds, cannot light up anyone’s world’ wasn’t fair warning for these reckless, virginal lovebirds.