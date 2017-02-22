‘Hidden Figures’ film review: An important film, but lacks nuance

The three women mentioned earlier are fast friends but almost as soon as we’re introduced to them, they are separated into various divisions. Katherine heads to the Space Task Group, a group of mathematicians headed by the hot-headed and passionate Al Harrison (Kevin Costner), that’s tasked with getting a man into space and back to Earth safely. Another vital member of the group is head engineer and mathematician Paul Stafford (played by Jim Parsons who fails to make a memorable impression).

Mary is assigned to a team of engineers, where she then learns to fight to become one herself. Dorothy stays back at West Computing Group, playing the role of a supervisor even though she’s not given the title or the pay that should come with the job. A story about institutional injustice and discrimination can and should be told in many ways and director Theodore Melfi chooses the plainest of scripts to talk about these exemplary women who went above and beyond their roles to change the course of history for black women. There’s melodrama, there’s the long, angry monologue, there’s a love story sub-plot and there’s also the feel-good soundtrack — all tried and tested formulas to a blockbuster hit. Because the audience already knows how the movie is going to end, it should have been the director’s imperative to make the telling of the story more interesting and nuanced. A moment that came close is when Mary’s husband Levi (Aldis Hodge from Straight Outta Compton) watches a new report on television about a bus bombing involving black people and insists that the children watch it, too. Levi’s overtly physical anger about being denied his civil rights are the closest we come to some real emotion in the film. Both Monae and Spencer give excellent performances. Monae especially looks like she’s about to set out on a successful acting career, here playing a beautiful and sassy mother of two, who will not let something like segregation keep her from getting an engineering degree. Another interesting performance was given by Mahershala Ali — an actor in focus also for his role in Moonlight. In Hidden Figures, he plays Katherine’s slightly bigoted but ultimately reformed and charming suitor. Costner is wasted in his role as the well-meaning, but absent-minded, boss at Nasa. A scene (heavily used in all the promotional trailers) where he’s seen breaking the board outside the coloured women’s washroom comes off as comical rather than the powerful visual message that should have been, owed in part to the on-the-nose dialogues (“In Nasa, all of us pee the same colour.”). Cringe. Watch this movie for the important story it tells — women standing up against racism and sexism in different and complex ways — because there are lessons still left to be learnt here, even if it’s 2017, or maybe, especially because it’s 2017. More from Reviews ‘Loving’ film review: The power of true love

