Wolfgang Puck gives Oscars menu preview

Attendees at the preview, held at the Grand Ballroom at Hollywood & Highland Center, were treated to hors d’oeuvres, including Puck’s black truffle chicken pot pie, baked macaroni and cheese and smoked salmon served on Oscar statuette-shaped cracker, reported People.com. New on the menu this year, includes Moroccan spiced Wagyu short rib topped with a parmesan funnel cake, taro root tacos with shrimp, mango, avocado and chipotle aioli, gnocchetti with braised mushrooms and cashew cream, and lobster corn dogs.