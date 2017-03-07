Varun and Alia on reuniting for ‘Badrinath Ki Dulhania’

“Kavya was naive who’s only ambition was to get married in a Kareena Kapoor-Manish Malhotra designed lehenga. She was very simple, very childlike. Vaidehi is way more mature. She has strong ambitions, she’s way more level-headed and a little bitter because of her past experiences,” said Bhatt. “I’ve gone on record to say that Udta Punjab is my most difficult film to date because of what it demanded out of me. But, having said that, every film I do is a challenge for me because I like to put myself in a space which is a bit familiar yet, at the same time, something new for me to discover. I know it’s difficult to do that in every film, neither do I expect every film to be different.”

Language barrier Another thing that both actors hold contradictory opinions on is how easy each of their dialects were to pick up. While Dhawan thought it was an ordeal, Bhatt says it was “just following the dialogue”. “Shashank clearly mentioned that he didn’t want an accent [from me] because that would look fake and filmy. What was a real challenge language-wise for me was Udta Punjab because it was a completely different dialect,” said Bhatt. “I mean, being born and brought up in Mumbai, which is a metropolitan city, it was definitely more challenging [to speak the dialect],” said Dhawan, laughing. “But a lot of good research went in, a lot of practise went in and hopefully people will like what they see.” What they both agree on, however, is the comfort that their friendship provides, both on camera and behind it. With a lot of speculation regarding their relationship since their debut in the 2012 hit Student of the Year, they’ve constantly maintained they just happen to be good friends, much like siblings, because of their off-screen antics. “Both of us are very much into the character when we are acting. When we are acting we forget we are weird,” said Bhatt. “As it is when you are acting you forget you exist as people — I’m not Alia, he’s not Varun. Yes, easier said than done, but we do that. We both tend to get in and out of character very seamlessly.” “I can say anything I want to her, and she can say whatever she wants to my face. That openness is there between us, even as artists,” said Dhawan. “I think what makes it easier is that our drive is the same when we approach a scene. We both want to excel in it. So there’s a lot of hard work which goes into the scene, in that sense, and we both equally put in that much effort. That’s why I like working with Alia.” But has it ever caused an argument or got them into trouble? “Sometimes, yes, there have been disagreements. Like I said, the character [Badri] has not been easy for me. Shashank has actually taken my finger and walked me through the film,” said Dhawan. “In a lot of instances, when I’ve been kind of confused on what to do, we’ve had a few differences — everyone has — but he’s guided me through. Similarly, Alia as well, you know? But the good thing is we’ve done it as a team. Everyone’s criticism or analysis has been welcomed and I’m glad I got all the direction I did on this character.” While Dhawan has featured mostly as the young happy-go-lucky romantic guy, with the exception being his intense role in Badlapur, he said it wasn’t a conscious choice to be just the lover boy. Bhatt, on the other hand, has proven her histrionics in varied roles, from the spoilt brat Shanaya in Student of the Year to the troubled Veera in Highway to the abused Mary Jane in Udta Punjab. “Yes, I try to find something which is different from the last genre,” agreed Bhatt. “It’s an instinct, which comes from inside. I try to do it differently to satisfy my need, not because it’s the right thing to do.” “Badri is not really a light-hearted role. I mean, yes we put out material that makes you think otherwise, probably,” said Dhawan, speaking of the Badrinath… trailer. “It has the song and dance, and it has its happy moments, but it does have a lot of intense stuff as well, which is kind of pushing it in the love story or the romcom-drama genre. So there’s going to be a lot of new facets that people will see eventually when they see the film. I obviously like doing comedy and humour… but I hope when people see Badri, they will both laugh and cry.” Don’t miss it! Badrinath Ki Dulhania releases in the UAE on March 9. More from Movies Neil Armstrong film out in October 2018

