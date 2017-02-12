Tom Holland and Chris Pratt in ‘Infinity War’

Actors Tom Holland and Chris Pratt will appear in Avengers: Infinity War, Robert Downey Jr has confirmed.
Downey Jr took a break from filming the movie, to reveal the two actors’ presence in the superhero film, via a special video.
In a Facebook Live video filmed by Holland on the Avengers: Infinity War set, Downey Jr confirmed the news, reports variety.com.
Turning the camera around, Holland reveals himself to be on the movie’s set and covered in motion picture dots (for his mask, which moves with the motion of Holland’s facial expressions).
Later in the video, Guardians of the Galaxy actor Chris Pratt joined Downey Jr, also confirming his role in the upcoming sequel to Avengers: Age of Ultron.
Directed by brothers Joe and Anthony Russo, Avengers: Infinity War is set for worldwide release on May 4, 2018.