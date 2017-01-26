Sundance: VR film takes the spotlight

Dear Angelica is a 12-minute illustrated story about memory, movies and grief that premiered at the Festival last Friday. In the film, a girl, voiced by Mae Whitman, lies in bed writing a letter to Angelica (Geena Davis), a famous movie star who we also discover was her mother. We swirl around in her memories of Angelica, shifting between real life and images from movies she’s been in and back again. The viewer spins around taking in all the environs with Angelica, whether she’s in a shoot-out car chase or drifting into space. More than a few viewers shed some tears into the headset by the end.