‘Sarkar 3’ release date moved to April 7

Ram Gopal Varma’s Sarkar 3, featuring actor Amitabh Bachchan, will now release on April 7 instead of March 17.
The change in release date was announced in a statement on Tuesday.
Sarkar 3 is the third film in Varma’s Sarkar series.
Sarkar, which released in 2005, is set in the world of Indian politics. Its sequel, Sarkar Raj, hit the screens in 2008.
The film will see Bachchan reprising his role as Subhash Nagre. The film will also feature Rohini Hattangadi, Jackie Shroff, Manoj Bajpayee, Ronit Roy, Bharat Dabholkar, Yami Gautam and Amit Sadh.