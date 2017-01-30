SAG Awards gets defiant against Trump politics

Sarah Paulson encouraged everyone to donate to the American Civil Liberties Union. “I would like to make a plea for everyone, if they can, any money they have to spare, please donate to the ACLU to protect the rights and liberties of people across this country,” she said during her acceptance speech for TV movie actress in The People va O.J. Simpson, in which she played prosecutor Marcia Clark. “It’s a vital, vital organisation that relies entirely on our support.”

When Cranston won the TV movie actor prize for starring as Lyndon B. Johnson in HBO’s All the Way, he noted that many ask him what Johnson would have thought about Trump. “I honestly feel that 36 would put his arm around 45 and earnestly wish him success,” Cranston said. “And he would also whisper in his ear something he said often, as a form of encouragement and a cautionary tale: ‘Just don’t [expletive] in the soup that all of us gotta eat.’” Presenter Alia Shawkat took a dig at “alternative facts”: “Like many of our nominees here tonight, we represent people who have come from other cultures. And that’s a real fact,” she said. Presenters Rashida Jones and Riz Ahmad joked that descriptions of the shows up for best drama (“A nation under the thumb of monarchy. An aristocrat on the verge of bankruptcy forced to downsize. Good versus evil. Sex and violence. Life in medieval times. A return to the 1980s and a world upside-down. Outlaw robots running rampant without fear of retribution.”) were are all “headlines we read this morning.” Lithgow gave a shout-out to Meryl Streep’s now-famous speech at the Golden Globes, which earned her Trump’s ire as an “underrated” actress. Lithgow called her “a great, underrated actress who somehow managed to speak my exact thoughts three weeks ago.” Meanwhile, during the award show’s intro, ABC’s Scandal star Kerry Washington offered a preemptive defence about why Hollywood stars have every right to speak up. “A lot of people are saying right now that actors shouldn’t express their opinions when it comes to politics,” she said. “But the truth is, actors are activists no matter what, because we embody the worth and humanity of all people.” More from Movies Lena Dunham says ‘Girls’ movie is coming

‘Kaabil’ goes to Pakistan

‘Jolly LLB 2’ plea heads to India’s top court

Berlin festival to reflect ‘daily apocalypse’









