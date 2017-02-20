Richard Schickel, renowned film critic, dies at 84

Schickel began his career as a critic in the 1960s, joining a generation of voices, including Pauline Kael and Andrew Sarris, who were capturing Hollywood at a time of aesthetic and financial change. Movies were speaking to the country’s identity, its fabric, and film critics often found themselves reviewing not only cinema but the moods of society. In his 1967 review of Stanley Kramer’s Guess Who’s Coming to Dinner, Schickel wrote of the interracial love story starring Sidney Poitier, Spencer Tracy and Hepburn: “Where to begin discussing the ineptitude with which the nightmare is realised on screen... Kramer is earnestly preaching away on matters that have long since ceased to be true issues.”

He took on other classics as well, describing The Best Years of Our Lives (1946) as “close to travesty” and The Maltese Falcon (1941) as “cramped and static.” But Schickel did not inflate the role of the critic or for that matter the importance of cinema. Movies at their best, he said, were a “joyous enterprise” and at their worst a “harmless addiction.” “Richard was a giant of American film criticism, one of the last survivors of a golden age,” Times film critic Kenneth Turan said. “No one could touch him for the high quality of his writing sustained over so many formats and so many years.” Schickel was a prodigious writer and documentary filmmaker. His 37 biographies, critiques and other books included an array of subjects: Gary Cooper, James Cagney, Woody Allen, Clint Eastwood, D.W. Griffith and Elia Kazan. He wrote and worked on 37 documentaries, including From Star Wars to Jedi: The Making of a Saga and Charlie: The Life and Art of Charles Chaplin. His review of The Aviator went like this: “Director Martin Scorsese soars triumphantly close to the sun, and unlike Icarus, never falters in his flight. An epically scaled biography of Howard Hughes, the mad genius of aeroplanes, movies and womanising, this is filmmaking on a grand, rare, often curiously poignant scale, featuring a stunning performance by Leonardo DiCaprio as one of the great American nutcases.” Born in Milwaukee in 1933, Schickel estimated that he had seen 22,590 movies in his lifetime. The first was Walt Disney’s Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs in 1938. He won a Guggenheim Fellowship in 1964 and lectured at USC and Yale University. He is survived by daughters Erika and Jessica; stepdaughter Ali Rubinstein; and grandchildren. More from Movies Jayraj’s ‘Veeram’ stars Kunal Kapoor

‘Fukri’ another comedy by director Siddique

Wolfgang Puck gives Oscars menu preview

Oscar statuette - a work of art









