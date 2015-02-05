Oscars 2017: Full winners list

The 2017 Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out at a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.
Following is a list of winners in at the awards, also known as the Oscars:
Best Picture
Moonlight
Best Actor
Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea
Best Actress
Emma Stone, La La Land
Best Director
Damien Chazelle, La La Land
Best Supporting Actor
Mahershala Ali, Moonlight
Best Supporting Actress
Viola Davis, Fences
Best Original Screenplay
Manchester by the Sea — Written by Kenneth Lonergan
Best Adapted Screenplay
Moonlight — Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney
Best Animated Film
Zootopia
Best Animated Short Film
Piper
Best Foreign Language Film
The Salesman, Iran
Best Documentary Film
O.J.: Made in America
Best Documentary Short
The White Helmets
Best Original Song
City of Stars — La La Land. Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul
Best Cinematography
La La Land
Best Costume Design
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Best Film Editing
Hacksaw Ridge
Best make-up and hairstyling
Suicide Squad
Best Production Design
La La Land
Best Visual Effects
The Jungle Book
Best Sound Editing
Arrival
Best Sound Mixing