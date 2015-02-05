news

Oscars 2017: Full winners list

‘Moonlight’, ‘La La Land’ and ‘Manchester by the Sea’ took the top honours on Sunday night

Reuters
09:48 February 27, 2017
tab_170227 Moonlight winning

The 2017 Academy Awards, the highest honours in the movie industry, were handed out at a ceremony in Hollywood on Sunday hosted by comedian Jimmy Kimmel.

Following is a list of winners in at the awards, also known as the Oscars:

 

Best Picture

Moonlight

 

Best Actor

Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea

 

Best Actress

Emma Stone, La La Land

 

Best Director

Damien Chazelle, La La Land

 

Best Supporting Actor

Mahershala Ali, Moonlight

 

Best Supporting Actress

Viola Davis, Fences

 

Best Original Screenplay

Manchester by the Sea — Written by Kenneth Lonergan

 

Best Adapted Screenplay

Moonlight — Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney

 

Best Animated Film

Zootopia

 

Best Animated Short Film

Piper

 

Best Foreign Language Film

The Salesman, Iran

 

Best Documentary Film

O.J.: Made in America

 

Best Documentary Short

The White Helmets

 

Best Original Song

City of Stars La La Land. Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul

 

Best Cinematography

La La Land

 

Best Costume Design

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them

 

Best Film Editing

Hacksaw Ridge

 

Best make-up and hairstyling

Suicide Squad

 

Best Production Design

La La Land

 

Best Visual Effects

The Jungle Book

 

Best Sound Editing

Arrival

 

Best Sound Mixing

Hacksaw Ridge

 

Best Live Action Short Film

Sing

 

 

