Oscar statuette - a work of art

When Polich Tallix took over production from a Chicago company, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences asked the foundry to create a statue truer to the original. Foundry artist Daniel Plonski made 3D scans of an early statue and a recent statue, and took desired qualities from each for the newest iteration. Oscar’s restoration was subtle; his stylised facial features are more defined, there’s a greater hint of his ears and a hair part, and his sword rests in sharper relief between his legs.