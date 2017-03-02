Oscar gaff: Accountants off the show

“We are reviewing those protocols, of course,” she said. “Because it never happened before and we never are going to have it happen again. And we are setting new guidelines, new protocols and really re-examining every step to make sure this never ever, ever happens.”

Though the academy released a statement late on Monday apologising to the artists of Moonlight and La La Land, Boone Isaacs said she waited to say more until her team had a better understanding of what led to the error. “You need to get some facts under your belt,” she said. “It needs to be not just an emotional response. It needs to have some sort of clarity... We wanted to say something right away, but we also didn’t want to misspeak.” She commended show producers Jennifer Todd and Michael De Luca, presenters Beatty and Dunaway and host Jimmy Kimmel for handling the unprecedented situation so gracefully. “Warren, he took charge there,” Boone Isaacs said. “He took charge of a situation that he did not create.” She also lauded La La Land producer Jordan Horowitz, who she said “went from a nominee to a winner to a presenter” in a matter of minutes. Still holding the Oscar, he thought he’d won, Horowitz was the first to announce that Moonlight was the actual best picture recipient. Though unexpected, having the casts of two films onstage at the end of the Oscar show revealed “the very best” of Hollywood, Boone Isaacs said: “And that is a camaraderie and respect for each other.” “It’s important to remember that that is what this is all about,” she said. Also on Wednesday, the academy addressed another embarrassment on Sunday’s show, apologising to the Australian movie producer incorrectly shown during the in memoriam segment. In a statement, the academy extended “our deepest apologies” to producer Jan Chapman, whose photo was mistakenly used in the tribute instead of Chapman’s colleague and friend, the late Janet Patterson. Chapman had said she was “devastated” by the error. Boone Isaacs said she regrets that the best-picture flub has overshadowed the show and its diverse array of winners. After two years of “OscarsSoWhite,” with all white acting nominees, Sunday’s ceremony recognised several actors and writers of colour, and named a tender film about a gay black boy best picture. It followed two years of extensive reform to improve inclusion within the academy. “Going back to the brilliance of the show, as well as a year of conversation about Hollywood today and the evolution of Hollywood in so many different ways, and to culminate in such a beautiful evening,” she said. “It [attention on the flub] was beyond disappointing.” And though she’s ready for public attention to shift back to the winning films rather than the errant envelope, Boone Isaacs appreciates that so many people care about the Academy Awards. “The Oscars are truly special, to such a degree that everyone has an opinion about it, but I’m fine with that,” she said. “They have an opinion about how it should be, how it shouldn’t be, what we should do, who should win. ... I love that we’re in the conversation. Let’s just make sure that, certainly this year, the conversation is about celebrating a fantastic year in the film business and a fantastic show.” More from Movies Oscar flub accountants get security

