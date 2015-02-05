‘Moonlight’ wins best picture Oscar after stunning error

Moonlight, a poignant coming-of-age story set in the tough projects of southern Florida, on Sunday won the best picture Oscar — but not before the prize was first given in error to musical La La Land.

The mistake — only corrected after the producers of La La Land had come on stage to accept the award — was a stunning end to the film industry’s biggest night. Hollywood legends Warren Beatty and Faye Dunaway were entrusted with the task of announcing the best picture award. After scrutinising the card for some time, they handed the award to La La Land. But the mistake was soon realised, and the team from Moonlight came to accept their statuette. La La Land ended the night with six awards, and three for Moonlight. Here’s the full list of winners: Best Picture Moonlight Best Actor Casey Affleck, Manchester by the Sea Best Actress Emma Stone, La La Land Best Director Damien Chazelle, La La Land Best Supporting Actor Mahershala Ali, Moonlight Best Supporting Actress Viola Davis, Fences Best Original Screenplay Manchester by the Sea — Written by Kenneth Lonergan Best Adapted Screenplay Moonlight — Screenplay by Barry Jenkins; Story by Tarell Alvin McCraney Best Animated Film Zootopia Best Animated Short Film Piper Best Foreign Language Film The Salesman, Iran Best Documentary Film O.J.: Made in America Best Documentary Short The White Helmets Best Original Song City of Stars — La La Land. Music by Justin Hurwitz, Lyrics by Benji Pasek and Justin Paul Best Cinematography La La Land Best Costume Design Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them Best Film Editing Hacksaw Ridge Best make-up and hairstyling Suicide Squad Best Production Design La La Land Best Visual Effects The Jungle Book Best Sound Editing Arrival Best Sound Mixing Hacksaw Ridge Best Live Action Short Film Sing More from Movies UAE theatre course invests in Arab actors

