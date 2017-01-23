M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ shocks US box office

Split, which was self-financed by Shyamalan, stars James McAvoy as a multifaceted psych patient with 23 personalities. His psychiatrist, played by Betty Buckley, is monitoring them all, but there’s one personality that’s waiting in the shadows to emerge ­— and suffice to say that all hell breaks loose when it does. He abducts three teenagers, which compels all his other personas to battle it out for the girls’ survival — and his.