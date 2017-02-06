M. Night Shyamalan’s ‘Split’ leads box office for third weekend

That release, though, opened with $35.1 million. Like Independence Day Resurgence, Bad Santa 2 and many more, Rings served as yet another questionable decision to recharge a franchise long out of theatres. It cost a relatively minimal $25 million to make and pulled in $15.2 million internationally over the weekend. But it won’t come close to the $249.3 million the first instalment made globally, or the $161.5 million The Ring Two made.