‘La La Land,’ in live concert form, coming to Hollywood Bowl

“The process is just beginning,” Hurwitz said of prepping for the live dates. “We’re figuring out how to handle visually and musically the various music elements in the movie, and it’s a lot of fun brainstorming ideas and solutions. What is exciting is... to be able to really feature the musicians and show exactly what they’re doing.”

Tickets go on sale on Friday. For the live shows, Hurwitz said they are using the same orchestra contractor from the movie. Following the Memorial Day dates in Los Angeles, the live production will visit Atlanta; San Diego; San Antonio; Nashville, Tennessee; Washington, DC; and other US cities. It will also travel internationally to the United Kingdom, Mexico, Italy, Turkey, Switzerland and Canada. Those dates, along with more cities, will be announced later. La La Land won six Academy Awards, including best director for Chazelle and best actress for Stone. Hurwitz won best original score as well as best original song for City of Stars, shared with songwriters Benj Pasek and Justin Paul. “There have been a couple times where I was in my apartment and I saw two Oscars sitting there (and) it almost took me a second to register what they were. The thought of those gorgeous, iconic statuettes sitting right there in my apartment is a bit surreal,” he said. He also said it has been dreamlike to hear “people singing my songs back at me” because of the film’s success. When asked if he could see La La Land on the Broadway stage, Hurwitz said: “Those conversations haven’t even started to be honest... I think those conversations will happen inevitably, but I don’t know if an actual adaptation will happen. It’ll just be something we talk about and try to figure out, ‘should it be done, can it be done?’” Of the best picture flub during the Academy Awards — where La La Land was announced the winner before the Oscar was handed to the Moonlight creators, Hurwitz said: “I don’t know, I haven’t really thought about it much. But Moonlight is an extraordinary movie and I am very happy for them.” More from Movies Neil Armstrong film out in October 2018

