Green Lantern to feature in ‘Justice League’

The Green Lantern Corps film doesn’t come out until 2020, but according to reporter Umberto Gonzalez, there will be a Green Lantern sighting in 2017’s Justice League. On a recent periscope video, he was asked about the Lanterns, where he said, “Yes. There is a Green Lantern in Justice League. I forgot how to pronounce him. I forgot the name of the Green Lantern in Justice League, so we’ll see. Hey, maybe by that time they get to cast Hal Jordan and next we’ll throw him in there too who knows.”