‘Dog’s Purpose’ premiere cancelled

“While we are all disheartened by the appearance of an animal in distress, everyone has assured us that Hercules the German Shepherd was not harmed throughout the filmmaking,” the statement said.

In a series of tweets, the movie’s director Lasse Hallstrom said he was disturbed by the footage and had not witnessed the incident. “We were all committed to providing a loving and safe environment for all the animals in the film,” he said, adding that he had been promised a thorough investigation and that anyone found guilty of wrongdoing would be punished. The companies say the film, which stars Dennis Quaid, will be released in the US as scheduled on January 27. People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals called the cancellation of the premiere “appropriate” after earlier calling for a boycott of the film. The 2015 video shows a German Shepherd struggling to get away from his handler at the edge of a pool with swirling water. “He ain’t gonna calm down till he goes in the water, you just gotta throw him in,” someone is heard saying on the video, as the dog claws at the edges of the pool and is finally pushed into the turbulent water. The one-minute video, shot during the movie’s production near Winnipeg, Canada, ends with the dog going under the surface after running into the wall of the pool. Crew members are then seen rushing to recover the animal. Animal rights groups expressed outrage over the footage and urged a boycott of the movie as many took to social media to express their anger. “Peta is calling on dog lovers to boycott the film in order to send the message that dogs and other animals should be treated humanely, not as movie props,” Lisa Lange, vice-president for People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals, said. Canada-based group Animal Justice said it had filed a complaint with authorities calling for the filmmakers to be charged with animal cruelty. “It is illegal to inflict suffering and anxiety onto animals, and there is no loophole that lets Hollywood moviemakers get away with abusing animals on a film set,” said Camille Labchuk, the group’s executive director. American Humane, the organisation that oversees animal safety during filming, said it was investigating the incident and had suspended its representative who was on the set. A Dog’s Purpose releases in the UAE on February 23. More from Movies Oscars 2017: Nominees in main category

