UAE cinema listings: February 23 - March 1

REEL DUBAI MALL

A Dogs Purpose

12:00pm,12:20pm,2:30pm,4:40pm,5:40pm,6:50pm,8:00pm, 9:00pm,

Fences

1:10pm,8:30pm,

Fist Fight

11:00am,11:30am,12:50pm,3:00pm,4:00pm,5:10pm,6:00pm, 7:30pm,8:15pm,9:40pm,10:30pm,11:50pm,12:45am,2:00am,

Gold

11:10am,11:25pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

1:40pm,2:45pm,7:10pm,8:05pm,10:20pm,11:10pm,12:50am,1:25am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

11:50am,12:30pm,2:25pm,3:20pm,6:00pm,8:35pm,10:10pm, 11:10pm,12:45am,1:10am,

John Wick: Chapter 2 (4D)

5:00pm,7:35pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

12:00pm,2:30pm,4:20pm,5:20pm,10:00pm,10:40pm,1:40am,1:45am,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

4:05pm,6:05pm,9:15pm,12:25am,

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter (3D)

4:00pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

11:00am,11:50am,1:00pm,3:00pm,

Sing (3D)

1:50pm,

Split

1:40pm,7:15pm,

The Lego Batman Movie (3D)

11:00am,1:20pm,3:40pm,5:00pm,6:15pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

9:40pm,11:50pm,2:00am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

9:30pm,11:40pm,1:50am,

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage (3D)

7:15pm,



REEL MARINA MALL

A Dogs Purpose

12:10pm,2:20pm,4:30pm,6:40pm,8:50pm

Fences

12:10pm,4:20pm,

Fist Fight

5:25pm,7:30pm,9:35pm,11:40pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

12:50pm,6:20pm,8:40pm,10:20pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

7:50pm,11:50pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

3:30pm,5:00pm,9:00pm,11:20pm,

NEW! Rock Dog (3D)

11:00am,1:00pm,3:00pm,

Sing

10:40am,12:00pm,2:10pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

11:20am,1:40pm,3:10pm,4:00pm,6:20pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

9:20pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

7:10pm,11:00pm,



VOX SHINDAGHA CITY CENTRE

Ezra (Malayalam)

9:30am,12:40pm,3:50pm,7:00pm,10:10pm,12:45am,1:20a

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

10:00am,4:50pm,11:45pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

9:45am,12:45pm,3:45pm,6:45pm,9:45pm,

Kaabil (Hindi)

3:20pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

10:15am,1:30pm,4:45pm,8:05pm,11:20pm,

My Ex and Whys (Tagalog)

9:35pm,

NEW! Purano Dunga (Nepali)

10:00am,1:30pm,7:00pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:15am,1:35pm,4:55pm,8:15pm,11:35pm,

Singam 3 (Tamil)

1:20pm,8:15pm,

Winner (Telugu)

12:20pm,3:55pm,9:25pm,12:30am,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

10:10am,6:20pm,12:10am,



VOX MALL OF THE EMIRATES

A Dog's Purpose

9:45am,12:00pm,2:15pm,4:30pm,6:45pm,9:00pm,

Arrival (PG13)

10:35am,1:15pm,3:50pm,

Bighamdet 3ein (Arabic)

4:50pm,9:30pm,

Dalida (French)

6:10pm,

Fences

11:20am,3:45pm,9:45pm,

Fist Fight

10:00am,12:15pm,1:40pm,2:30pm,4:00pm,4:45pm,6:15pm, 7:00pm,8:30pm,9:15pm,11:00pm,11:30p

Florence Foster Jenkins

11:00am,

Gold

12:45pm,6:45pm,12:15am,

Hacksaw Ridge

0:35am,

Hell or High Water

1:30pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

9:45am,10:45am,12:00pm,12:30pm,3:00pm,3:15pm,6:00pm, 8:45pm,9:00pm,11:30pm,

Jackie

11:45am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

12:35pm,2:20pm,3:15pm,5:55pm,8:35pm,10:20pm,11:15pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

9:30am,11:30pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

10:15am,12:45pm,3:10pm,5:35pm,9:45pm,10:30pm,

La La Land

10:10am,5:50pm,7:30pm,10:20pm,

Lion

10:30am,1:10pm,

Live by Night

6:15pm,11:45pm,

NEW! Loving

10:00am,12:45pm,3:30pm,9:00pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:45am,1:45pm,3:30pm,4:45pm,7:25pm,7:45pm,9:30pm,10:45pm,

Moana

10:00am,12:30pm,3:00pm,5:30pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

8:00pm,

My Ex and Whys (Tagalog)

11:30am,2:05pm,

Resident Evil: The Final Chapter

4:30pm,9:20pm,

Rings 3

8:00pm,10:15pm,12:30am,

NEW! Rock Dog

9:30am,11:40am,1:50pm,4:00pm,6:10pm,8:20pm,

Silence

11:20pm,

Sing

9:30am,12:00pm,2:30pm,5:00pm,

Split

4:05pm,6:45pm,9:20pm,12:00am,12:30am,

The Great Wall

3:50pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

9:30am,10:15am,12:00pm,12:45pm,2:30pm,3:15pm,3:50pm, 5:00pm,5:45pm,7:30pm,10:00pm,

The Remains

7:15pm,11:50pm,12:30am,

The Space Between Us

11:15pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

10:00am,12:15pm,2:30pm,4:45pm,7:00pm,8:10pm,9:15pm, 10:30pm,11:30pm,12:45am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

11:20am,1:00pm,1:50pm,4:20pm,5:10pm,6:50pm,9:20pm,11:45pm,



VOX MERCATO MALL

A Dog's Purpose

9:55am,12:05pm,2:15pm,4:25pm,6:35pm,8:45p

Fist Fight

9:55am,7:40pm,9:45pm,10:50pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

4:00pm,12:50pm,9:10pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:40am,1:25pm,9:00pm,11:15pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:50pm,

Kaabil (Hindi)

2:20pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

11:20am,6:40pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:00am,3:30pm,6:20pm,11:50pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

11:35pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

1:25pm,3:40pm,5:45pm,7:55pm,

Split

10:05pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:55am,12:00pm,1:40pm,5:20pm,6:20pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:45am,2:00pm,4:15pm,6:30pm,8:45pm,11:00p

NEW! Trespass Against Us

4:10pm,8:40pm,12:55am,



VOX MIRDIF CITY CENTRE

A Dog's Purpose

10:45am,1:00pm,3:20pm,5:35pm,

Fist Fight

10:00am,10:40am,12:20pm,12:50pm,3:00pm,3:45pm,5:10pm, 5:30pm,7:20pm,7:45pm,9:30pm,10:00pm,11:45p

NEW! HiddenFigures

10:00am,3:30pm,8:55pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

11:45am,1:00pm,5:45pm,6:00pm,6:30pm,8:30pm,11:10pm,11:30pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

10:20pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

10:15am,12:45pm,3:15pm,7:50pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:15am,12:40pm,2:45pm,6:10pm,8:40pm,11:30pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

11:30pm,

Rings 3

0:00am,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:15am,12:20pm,2:20pm,4:25pm,

Split

9:10pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:00am,11:00am,12:30pm,1:30pm,3:00pm,4:00pm,5:30pm, 6:30pm,9:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

2:30pm,4:50pm,7:15pm,8:00pm,9:40pm,10:20pm,11:45pm,12:15am,



VOX GALLERIA MALL

Thursday

A Dog's Purpose: 6:20pm

NEW! Manchester by the Sea: 8:40pm

Arrival: 11:40pm

Friday

The Lego Batman Movie: 6:20pm

NEW! Manchester by the Sea: 8:45pm

Fences: 11:40pm

Saturday

NEW! Rock Dog: 6:20pm

La La Land: 8:30pm

Hell or High Water: 11:40pm

Sunday

Lion: 7:15pm

Hacksaw Ridge: 11:20pm

Monday

La La Land: 7:30pm

NEW! HiddenFigures: 10:30pm

Tuesday

NEW! Manchester by the Sea: 7:30pm

NEW! HiddenFigures: 10:30pm

Wednesday

Hiden Figures: 8:10pm

Logan: 11:00pm



VOX DEIRA CITY CENTRE

Ezra (Malayalam)

10:00am,11:30am,2:45pm,4:50pm,6:00pm,9:15pm,11:30pm, 11:40pm,12:30am,

Fences

8:40pm,

Fist Fight

10:20am,2:55pm,7:30pm,9:30pm,12:00am,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

10:15am,1:40pm,5:05pm,8:30pm,12:00am,

Irada (Hindi)

12:25pm,5:55pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:40am,1:20pm,3:30pm,4:00pm,6:50pm,8:30pm,9:30pm,12:10am,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:00am,12:00pm,5:40pm,6:15pm,8:55pm,12:00am,

Jomonte (Malayalam)

11:30am,

Kaabil (Hindi)

8:35pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

10:10am,12:30pm,5:10pm,8:10pm,9:40pm,11:35pm,

La La Land

1:30pm,7:30pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

11:30am,1:15pm,2:50pm,4:40pm,6:15pm,8:15pm,9:40pm,1:00am,

My Ex and Whys (Tagalog)

10:45am,1:20pm,4:00pm,6:40pm,9:10pm,11:45pm,

NEW! Purano Dunga (Nepali)

10:00am,2:50pm,10:35pm,

Raees (Hindi)

5:20pm,11:45pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,12:20pm,12:30pm,2:00pm,4:00pm,5:30pm,9:00pm, 10:20pm,12:30am,

Rings 3

10:10pm,12:30am,

Running Shaadi (Hindi)

3:10pm,

Singam 3 (Tamil)

2:00pm,4:00pm,7:40pm,11:20pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:30am,11:45am,12:30pm,12:55pm,2:55pm,3:20pm,4:35pm, 5:20pm,5:45pm,7:45pm,9:20pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:15am,11:45am,1:30pm,2:15pm,2:30pm,3:45pm,5:30pm, 6:00pm,7:00pm,8:00pm,11:00pm,11:45pm,12:15am,



VOX CINEPLEX

NEW! Eliminators

3:30pm,7:45pm,12:00am,

Ezra (Malayalam)

11:45am,3:00pm,6:15pm,9:30pm,12:45am,

Fist Fight

11:00am,4:35pm,10:20pm,12:15am,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

9:55am,1:10pm,6:50pm,12:30am,

Irada (Hindi)

11:00am,4:25pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

12:20pm,5:20pm,10:20pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:15am,2:30pm,5:45pm,8:50pm,12:00am,

Kaabil (Hindi)

1:50pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

1:50pm,6:45pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

10:15am,1:45pm,5:05pm,8:25pm,11:45pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:30am,2:00pm,5:30pm,9:00pm,12:30am,

Running Shaadi (Hindi)

1:45pm,

Singam 3 (Tamil)

2:25pm,8:35pm,

Split

6:00pm,12:00am,

The Lego Batman Movie

11:20am,1:45pm,4:15pm,6:50pm,9:15pm,

The Remains

9:45pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

3:00pm,4:30pm,8:00pm,9:15pm,9:45pm,11:30pm,1:00a

NEW! Trespass Against Us

1:20pm,5:35pm,9:50pm,

Winner (Telugu)

10:45am,5:00pm,11:30pm,

xXx: The Return of Xander Cage

7:15pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

11:00am,8:10pm,11:40pm,



NOVO MEGAPLEX

A Dog's Purpose

10:00am,12:00pm,2:00pm,4:00pm,8:00pm,10:00pm,12:00am,

NEW! Eliminators

10:30am,12:30pm,2:30pm,4:30pm,6:30pm,8:30pm,10:30pm, 12:30am,

Fences

1:10pm,6:30pm,11:50pm,

Fist Fight

12:30pm,2:30pm,4:50pm,6:00pm,7:00pm,9:00pm,11:00pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

11:40am,2:50pm,6:00pm,9:10pm,12:20am,

Gold

7:00pm,9:30pm,11:59pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

12:00pm,2:30pm,4:30pm,5:00pm,7:30pm,9:00pm,10:00pm,12:30am,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:00am,2:20pm,6:40pm,11:00pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

10:00am,3:10pm,8:20pm,11:10pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

10:20am,12:30pm,2:40pm,4:50pm,

La La Land

11:00am,1:40pm,4:20pm,7:00pm,9:40pm,12:20am,

NEW! Loving

10:00am,2:30pm,7:00pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

12:00pm,4:50pm,9:40pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

11:00am,2:10pm,5:20pm,8:30pm,11:40pm,

My Ex and Whys (Tagalog)

12:50pm,6:00pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:00am,11:40am,1:00pm,2:10pm,2:50pm,5:20pm,6:00pm, 8:30pm,9:10pm,11:00pm,11:40pm,12:20am,

Rings 3

2:40pm,7:30pm,12:20am,

NEW! Rock Dog

11:50am,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,9:00pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

10:00am,1:40pm,

Sing

10:10am,12:10pm,2:10pm,4:10pm,6:10pm,

Split

8:00pm,10:20pm,12:40am,

The Last Face

10:30am,3:50pm,9:10pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:10am,12:20pm,2:30pm,4:40pm,6:50pm,9:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:00am,1:10pm,3:20pm,4:00pm,5:30pm,7:40pm,9:00pm,9:50pm, 11:59pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

12:30pm,5:00pm,9:30pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

10:20am,1:30pm,4:40pm,7:50pm,11:00pm,



NOVO FESTIVAL CITY

A Dog's Purpose

12:30pm,5:00pm,9:30pm,11:00pm,

NEW! Eliminators

12:00pm,4:00pm,8:00pm,12:00am,

Fist Fight

10:00am,1:00pm,2:00pm,6:00pm,7:40pm,10:00pm,11:20pm,11:50pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

12:30pm,2:00pm,5:00pm,6:45pm,9:30pm,11:30pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

10:00am,2:30pm,7:00pm,11:30pm,

La La Land

10:30am,1:10pm,3:50pm,6:30pm,9:10pm,11:50pm,

NEW! Loving

12:40pm,5:50pm,11:00pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:00am,3:10pm,8:15pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:00am,2:00pm,3:00pm,5:00pm,8:00pm,8:15pm,11:30pm,

Rings 3

11:00am,3:20pm,12:00am,

NEW! Rock Dog

11:50am,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,9:00pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

10:00am,1:40pm,

Split

1:00pm,5:20pm,9:40pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

11:00am,1:00pm,3:00pm,5:00pm,7:00pm,9:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

11:30am,12:00pm,1:30pm,3:30pm,4:45pm,5:00pm,7:30pm,9:30pm, 11:30pm,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

10:30am,3:00pm,7:30pm,12:00am,



NOVO DRAGON MART

NEW! Eliminators

10:45am,12:40pm,2:35pm,4:30pm,6:25pm,8:20pm,10:20pm, 12:15am,

Fist Fight

10:30am,2:45pm,7:30pm,12:05am,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

11:15am,2:25pm,5:35pm,8:45pm,11:55pm,

NEW! HiddenFigures

12:05pm,4:30pm,8:55pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

7:05pm,9:30pm,11:55pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:55am,4:40pm,9:15pm,

Kung Fu Yoga

3:10pm,7:50pm,

NEW! Manchester by the Sea

10:00am,12:35pm,5:15pm,9:55pm,12:30am,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

10:30am,4:40pm,10:50pm,

NEW! Purano Dunga (Nepali)

10:15am,3:30pm,7:40pm,12:45am,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

10:45am,12:20pm,1:55pm,5:05pm,5:35pm,8:15pm,9:40pm, 10:50pm,11:30pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:00am,11:50am,1:40pm,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,9:00pm,

Rock Dog (3D)

10:15am,2:15pm,

The Lego Batman Movie

10:45am,12:50pm,2:55pm,5:00pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

12:15pm,4:15pm,6:15pm,8:15pm,10:15pm,12:15am,

NEW! Trespass Against Us

10:00am,2:30pm,6:55pm,11:20pm,

Winner (Telugu)

1:35pm,7:45pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

10:45am,1:50pm,4:55pm,8:00pm,11:05pm,



NOVO AL GHURAIR CENTRE

NEW! Eliminators

10:30am,3:00pm,7:30pm,11:59pm,

NEW! Fukri(Malayalam)

11:30am,5:30pm,11:30pm,

John Wick: Chapter 2

12:30pm,5:00pm,9:30pm,

Jolly L.L.B 2 (Hindi)

11:00am,1:45pm,6:35pm,11:35pm,

Munthiri Vallikal Thalirkumbol (Malayalam)

2:30pm,8:30pm,

My Ex and Whys (Tagalog)

11:30am,2:00pm,4:30pm,7:00pm,9:30pm,11:59pm,

NEW! Purano Dunga (Nepali)

4:30pm,9:30pm,

NEW! Rangoon (Hindi)

11:00am,12:00pm,2:00pm,3:00pm,5:00pm,6:00pm,8:00pm, 9:00pm,11:00pm,11:59pm,

NEW! Rock Dog

10:00am,11:50am,1:40pm,3:30pm,5:20pm,7:10pm,

NEW! The Worthy (Arabic)

9:00pm,11:00pm,

NEW! Yaman (Tamil)

11:00am,2:00pm,5:00pm,8:00pm,11:00pm,