What’s next for female directors after Sundance?

Gillian Robespierre made a splash with her feature debut Obvious Child in 2014, which eventually led to a production deal that gave her the freedom to be able to quit her day job and focus full time on writing and directing. Her newest film, Landline was acquired by Amazon at this year’s festival shortly after it premiered.

For someone like Eliza Hittman, the trajectory has been a little different. Her first feature, It Felt Like Love, debuted at Sundance in 2013. With each new effort, she tries to push herself to move up another step on the ladder. She came first with a short, then It Felt Like Love played in the discovery section, NEXT, and now, with Beach Rats she’s in the official US Dramatic Competition. She continues to hold down a job as a professor to allow herself more freedom, but she’d also like to move up in budget and cast. She’s also seen some of her male peers progress faster, like her It Felt Like Love cinematographer Sean Porter. People often call her to ask about hiring Porter, who recently shot 20th Century Women.