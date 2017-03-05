‘Viceroy’s House’ misterepresented as anti-Muslim

I made Viceroy’s House so that this key moment in our shared British-Asian history — the 70th anniversary of the independence of India and the birth of Pakistan — would not be lost. The events of 1947 are largely forgotten in the UK, and they were and continue to be of huge importance. I do not for one minute expect every person watching the film to agree with my take on history. However, what alarms me most about Bhutto’s piece is that it plays straight into the hands of those who promote communal division — something that plagues India and Pakistan to this day.