The Oscars are changing and becoming diverse, and that’s a good thing

Whether fairly or not, the nominations were taken as a test for the overhauled film academy. The inclusion influx, though, wasn’t driven by any kind of response to the last two Oscars; most of the nominated films have been in development for years. And the awards still left many unrepresented. No female filmmakers were nominated for best director and outside of the EGOT-approaching Lin-Manuel Miranda (up for his song to Moana), Latinos were nearly absent.

Still, change was seen all through the Oscar categories, nowhere more so than in best documentary. Four black directors led nominees: Ava DuVernay (The 13th), Raoul Peck (I Am Not Your Negro), Ezra Edelman (the seven-plus hours O.J.: Made in America) and Roger Ross Williams (Life, Animated). (The other nominee was the European migrant documentary Fire at Sea.) “Now more than ever it is important to educate ourselves, explore our shared history and elevate our awareness about matters of human dignity,” DuVernay, whose film is about historical connections between slavery and mass incarceration, said in a statement. Joi McMillon, who edited Moonlight with Nat Sanders, became the first African-American woman nominated for best editing. Bradford Young of Arrival was just the second black cinematographer nominated. Kimberly Steward, who financed Manchester by the Sea, became the second African-American producer to land a best-picture nomination after Oprah Winfrey. Though La La Land, Arrival and Hidden Figures are knocking on the door of $100 million (Dh367.21 million) at the North American box office, none of the best-picture nominees have yet crossed that threshold, making this year’s best picture nominees one of the lowest grossing bunch ever. Deadpool, this season’s underdog, and the year’s no. 2 box office hit, Finding Dory, were shut out. Only one major studio — Paramount, which distributed Arrival and Fences — scored a best-picture nomination. Amazon, however, landed its first best-picture nod for Manchester by the Sea, which the streaming retailer partnered with Roadside Attractions to distribute. Propelled by La La Land, Lionsgate led all studios with 26 nominations. The dearth of blockbusters will pose a test for Jimmy Kimmel, host of the February 26 ceremony. Last year’s broadcast, which host Chris Rock introduced as “the White People’s Choice Awards,” drew 34.4 million viewers, an eight-year-low. Viggo Mortensen is among those who are expecting a strong political undercurrent. “The Trump White House,” Mortensen said Tuesday, “is about, to some degree, shutting people up you don’t like or who don’t agree with you, and I think the Oscars will probably be the opposite of that.” Don’t miss it! The Oscars will air in the UAE on February 27 at 5.30am on OSN Movies Festival HD. Coverage will begin from 2am on E! Entertainment with its Live from the Red Carpet and Fashion Police coverage. The awards show will be repeated at 8pm and 11.30pm on OSN Movies Festival HD and OSN Play. More from Features Oscars say Trump ban ‘extremely troubling’

