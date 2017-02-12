The 10 best Batman actors ever, from George Clooney to Will Arnett

Would Keaton have even been given a fan’s chance in an age of social media? As it was, the criticism was brutal. But director Tim Burton knew in 1989 what so many could not see: Keaton had the rare ability to walk the line between comedy and drama with the deftness of a Wallenda; being a bit under 6 feet tall doesn’t much matter if you can pull off the Batsuit; and beneath that cowl, Keaton happened to have the perfect chin for the job. Keaton could have taken it on that chin; instead, he became entirely iconic over two Batman films, and still casts the longest shadow for all big-screen Batmen going forward