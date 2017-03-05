Qumra 2017: Mike Reiss on writing for ‘The Simpsons’

No [laughs]... No easy answers on this topic. I will tell you a funny story on this. I was invited to be on a panel on political satire and they flew me and several other writers — from The Daily Show, from The New Yorker — to Chicago for a panel and the first question was: ‘Can satire change politics?’ and they went down the line and we all just said ‘no, no, no, no and no’ and that was pretty much the end of the panel. The moderator had nowhere to go from there and we had all realised that we don’t really make a difference.

And yet, satire through The Simpsons has clearly withstood the test of time? What is it about the show that makes it so enduring and endearing? How much longer do you think it can keep going? What's more impressive to me is not that it's stood the test of time. It's that it's stood the test of space. In other words, I'm here in Qatar and a year ago I was in India speaking about The Simpsons. I was recently in Malaysia, where someone told me Homer Simpson is a very Malaysian father. This is mind-blowing to all of us who work on the show. We don't think outside the little room we work in. We don't think about the world outside and we are shocked by what the world is getting out of it — and how people are relating to it. I finally figured out why it stood the test of time. It's a prosaic answer. The only reason a TV show, a hit show goes off the air is because the actors get bored and get tired of doing it. Cartoons on the other hand can go on forever. Our actors don't get tired. They only work an hour or two hours a week and the writers love doing it. We love doing our job. It hit me [that] that's the answer when I saw South Park has been on for 20 years. Family Guy has been on for 15 years. Mickey Mouse is 80-years-old and he's not even good [laughs]. How does the one day a week on The Simpsons work for you? Since the show has run for so long, everyone determines how much fresh material they have for the show. About half the staff does not put in a five-day week. I've been through 29 years, so one day a week is all I feel I'm good for and I like that. You've also worked on the screenplays of animated films such as Ice Age: Dawn of the Dinosaurs. Is it vastly different to be a writer on a film when you have a formidable television background? I've enjoyed it and I haven't. I've worked on about 24 animation movies and only really liked four of them when they came out. They're hugely different in that when you do a movie there are many writers working independently sending material to the studio. In The Simpsons, if something doesn't work, we change it. We cannot get a bad joke out fast enough. And we're always eager to fix it. In animation films there's huge inertia about changing a bad script and I think a joke has to be really terrible and someone has to come in with a really great joke to replace it or they just leave it. That's what's made that work kind of frustrating. I don't do as many movies because I'm a little too candid. The line I use with them is: You don't have to use my jokes but you have to use somebody's.

