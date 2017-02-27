Oscars 2017: Winners and speeches of the night

Von Einsiedel also read a statement from the group’s founder in which he thanked the academy for the recognition. “Our organisation is guide by a verse from the Quran ‘to save one life is to save all of humanity’. We have saved more than 82 thousand civilian lives. I invite anyone here who hears me to work on the side of life, to stop the bloodshed in Syria, and around the world,” Von Einsiedel read.

Many of the group’s members have been killed by Syrian President Bashar Assad’s air forces. One of the film’s cinematographers, 21-year-old Syrian Khaled Khateeb was unable to attend Sunday’s ceremony after his entry into the United States was blocked. BEST ANIMATED FEATURE FILM: ZOOTOPIA Zootopia has won the best animated film Academy Award. The Disney film tells the story of an earnest rabbit who is the first of her kind to become a police officer in a city in which predators and prey live together in a sometimes fragile peace. The winner of the best animated short Oscar is Piper. BEST FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM: THE SALESMAN (IRAN) Iran’s The Salesman has won the Academy Award for best foreign language film. It is the second win in the category for writer-director Asghar Farhadi, who previously won for 2011’s A Separation. He boycotted the Oscars in protest of the travel ban imposed by President Donald Trump’s administration. In a statement read on his behalf, Farhadi wrote that filmmakers create empathy between others, and that is more needed today than ever. “My absence is out of respect for the people of my country and the other six countries that have been disrespected by the inhuman law that bans entry of immigrants to the US dividing the world into the ‘us’ and ‘our enemies’ category creates fear,” read Anousheh Ansari, an American-Iranian engineer and astronaut. The Salesman is a thriller about a married couple’s attempts to find peace and justice in Tehran after the wife is attacked in her apartment. BEST ACTRESS IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: VIOLA DAVIS FOR FENCES Viola Davis has won the supporting actress Academy Award for her role in Fences. Davis won for her portrayal of a mother determined to hold her family together despite the rages of her husband, who is played by best actor nominee Denzel Washington. “People ask me all the time, what kind of stories do you want to tell, Viola? And I say, exhume those bodies, exhume those stories, the stories of the people who dreamed,” she said, breaking down in tears. “I became an artist, and thank god I did, because we are the only profession that celebrates what it means to live a life. So here’s to August Wilson, who exhumed and exalted the ordinary people.” The Oscar win comes in a role that Davis previously won a Tony Award for when she starred opposite Washington in a Broadway revival of Fences. The film is the first big-screen adaptation of an August Wilson play. BEST ACTOR IN A SUPPORTING ROLE: MAHERSHALA ALI FOR MOONLIGHT Mahershala Ali is the winner of the Academy Award for best supporting actor for his Moonlight role. Ali won for his first Oscar-nominated role, in which he plays a Miami drug dealer who mentors a young boy who is being teased and bullied. It has been a breakout year for Ali, who starred on the Netflix series Luke Cage and also had a role in another Oscar-nominated film, Hidden Figures. Ali paid tribute to his teachers and “Moonlight” director Barry Jenkins in his acceptance speech and thanked his wife, who gave birth to their daughter four days ago. “I just want to thank my wife who was in her third trimester during awards season,” Ali said. “We just had a daughter four days ago. I just want to thank her for being such a soldier through this process and really carrying me through it all.” More from Features Oscars 2017: Big wins for steaming services

