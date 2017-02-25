Oscars 2017: What you need to know this year

The other day, as stage hands worked and sets were moved about, the theatre, for a moment, fell quiet except for the hum of a vacuum cleaner moving through rows beneath the crystals. McLane’s work was nearly done. The moment the show starts, his sketches and renderings will be put aside: “I literally sit in the audience and watch and keep my fingers crossed,” he says. “By then, we’ve turned it over to the stage managers and the crew.”