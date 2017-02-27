Oscars 2017: Top moments of the night

The Oscars started off on an upbeat note with Justin Timberlake dancing in the aisles of the Dolby Theatre and interacting with some of Hollywood’s biggest stars. Timberlake kicked off the show with a performance of his Oscar-nominated song Can’t Stop the Feeling that included a high-five with Denzel Washington. Actor Javier Bardem danced like he was in a nightclub.

The singer had promised a politics-free opening to the 89th annual Oscars, and he delivered. Host Jimmy Kimmel kept the mood light in his opening, telling Timberlake that if his former bandmates in ‘N Sync were watching, they’d let him back into the band. Kimmel didn’t stray entirely from politics, and urged audience members to reach out to someone with opposite views from them. He also took a shot at President Donald Trump, saying his policies had made the Oscars seem less racist. LAURA DERN AND NICOLE KIDMAN PLAY TO THE BLEACHERS Each celebrity who strolls the Oscars red carpet seems to have their own style as they pass their cheering fans in the bleachers. Some, like Emma Stone and Jeff Bridges, smile politely and wave while others just walk by, seemingly oblivious to the adulation. Laura Dern and Nicole Kidman, meanwhile, joined hands and lifted them in a cheer of their own. As for those in the bleachers, when they aren’t cheering many are gossiping. Among the comments overheard: Vince Vaughn and Dern are tall and Michael J. Fox is really short. LIN-MANUEL MIRANDA’S DATE: HIS MUM It was a no-brainer for Lin-Manuel Miranda when it came to picking a date for the Oscars. It’s his mother, Luz, who got him there after all. Miranda’s mother says she stayed up late watching the Oscars every year and told her son he would be there someday. To which her son adds that she earned the honour “by calling dibs when I was 10 years old.” JACKIE CHAN’S FURRY FRIENDS Jackie Chan brought some furry friends to walk with him on the Oscars red carpet. The action star did red carpet interviews clutching two plush panda toys. He said that he is a panda ambassador and also owns two of the bears in China. The bears were dressed in yellow jackets and silver boots with Unicef name tags, while Chan sported more traditional formal attire. Chan says he takes the bears with him everywhere, snapping photos with them. He says he may sell them for the charity. Chan was a recipient of an honourary Oscar last year. More from Features Oscars 2017: Big wins for steaming services

