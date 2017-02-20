Netflix show ‘Abstract’ all about art and design

Niemann, for instance, has a lot to say that seems relevant to Ingels at this point in the architect’s career, especially as Niemann discusses his decision a few years ago to leave New York City and return to Berlin, where the rent is lower, the pace is at least a bit slower and he has more room, in many senses of that word, to operate. The result is that he has been able to begin working in what he describes as a deeper and more intense way than had been the case in New York.